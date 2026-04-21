INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is recognizing April as Financial Literacy Month and announcing the launch of Indiana Money Quest IndianaMoneyQuest.gov, a new financial education program designed to help Hoosiers of all ages build stronger financial knowledge and skills.

Financial literacy education is a key part of the Secretary of State’s Securities Division, which works year-round to educate and protect Hoosier investors. This year, the office is broadening its focus to provide resources to Hoosiers important financial fitness skills through interactive learning opportunities and outreach across the state.

Recognizing that National Financial Literacy Month this month, the Indiana Securities Division is proud to announce the launch of Indiana Money Quest. The new platform is designed to be a friendly, easy-to-navigate guide for every Hoosier’s financial journey, focusing on three core areas: education, fraud prevention, and financial literacy.

The new Indiana Money Quest program offers interactive learning tools and resources designed to help Hoosiers better understand saving, investing, avoiding fraud, and planning for their financial future. The site includes simplified calculators, step-by-step financial guidance, and fraud prevention resources. New “Journey Pages” help users quickly find the most relevant financial information based on their stage of life — whether teaching a child about their first allowance or planning for retirement.

“Financial literacy is one of the most important life skills a person can have, and it is a priority of our Securities Division. Through our new Money Quest program, we are expanding our efforts to teach Hoosiers not just about investing, but about overall financial fitness. Our goal is to give Hoosiers the tools and knowledge they need to make smart financial decisions and protect themselves from fraud,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

“Financial literacy is more than just a set of skills; it is a shield against fraud and a bridge to generational wealth. With the launch of the new Indiana Money Quest website, we are providing every Hoosier with a modern, interactive toolkit to navigate today’s complex financial landscape with confidence,” said Marie Castetter, Securities Commissioner.

Organizations interested in hosting a fraud prevention or financial presentation can reach out to the Secretary of State’s office to schedule a presentation with an outreach specialist through the new Indiana Money Quest Request portal.