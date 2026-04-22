Sad News in the Music World-Dave Mason has passed-News From the Dave Mason FACEBOOK page An awesome Career which spanned Traffic and Solo music as well as work with Derek and the Dominos, Fleetwood Mac and others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans. Thank you for the awesome music.

It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason. On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end.

He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.