On Thursday, April 23rd, Natalee Stewart pled Guilty for stealing over 90,000 dollars from

American Legion Post #451 in Michigan City. Ms. Stewart pled Guilty as part of a plea

agreement, in which she agreed to immediately pay over 30,000 dollars to the Post, and will

make monthly payments on the remaining over 60,000 dollars. If Ms. Stewart does not pay the

remaining funds, she will serve the suspended portion of her sentence.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Stealing money from the Post, veterans, and its

Membership is a horrible crime. My Office worked with Post Leadership to arrive at the best

solution for recompensing their financial loss. Post Leadership was onboard with this Plea, and

because of that, the Post will get back its money, and Ms. Stewart will go to jail if she doesn’t.”

Prosecuting Fagan continued: “I want to thank the Post for their cooperation on this matter. In

addition, I want to thank the hard work of Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson in bringing this

case to a successful resolution, and for the fine work by Michigan City Police in the investigation

of this case.”