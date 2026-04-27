News Release by Duneland School Corporation:

The Chesterton Music Program finished the 2024-2025 school strong while adding an exciting new distinction for its students and staff. Duneland School Corporation (DSC) was named among the 2025’s Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) in the country by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation!

This year NAMM has named 935 school districts as the nation’s Best Communities for Music Education, including only 18 school districts in Indiana. This is the 1st year that the Duneland School Corporation has been included on this list. The award program recognizes and celebrates outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment to and access to music education.

In DSC elementary and intermediate schools, music class is part of the regular curriculum following state standards. Students gain invaluable experience performing in both vocal and instrumental genres. Music teachers Julia Cardinale-Brummitt Elem., Kerry Hyde-Bailly Elem., Laura Carrillo-Yost Elem., Kierstin Kremer-Jackson Elem., Lauren Smith-Liberty Elem., Julie Plant- Liberty Interm., and Joe Nuzzo-Westchester Interm., lay the foundation for the wide variety of performance opportunities available to students in middle and high school.

Beginning in Intermediate School, DSC students at both Liberty and Westchester have the opportunity to join choir, orchestra or band as part of their related arts opportunities. Intermediate ensembles provide the path to enriching performance ensembles at DSC Middle Schools, where over 40% of DSC 5th-8th grade students participate in a band, choir, or orchestra. That’s in large part to the top-notch teams of music educators who work to provide meaningful and memorable experiences inside and outside the classroom. Those educators are: the Liberty team of Vince Arizzi-band, Kristen Garrett-choir, and Jessica Christensen-orchestra; and the Westchester team of Matt Christensen- band, Bella Marquez-choir, and Rachel Mallott-orchestra.

The Chesterton High School Music program sets a high bar for success, regularly achieving local and state recognition. Students are challenged to refine their craft, and the life skills (like teamwork, discipline, time management, and communication) taught in these ensembles are long-lasting. The CHS music team, consisting of Jon Flodder-band, Kristin Morris-choir, Brian Grenier-orchestra, and Brittney Biddle-administrative assistant, leads the flagship music programs that set DSC apart from other schools.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, DSC answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas. Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music.