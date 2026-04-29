The DNR is offering free annual state park passes to foster families, according to a post from the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Chesterton shared the following information:

If you are hosting foster children, you and your family are eligible for free entry for a year into all Indiana State Park properties.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a free Indiana state park annual entrance pass to qualified foster families.

To get a pass, families need to complete a short form at

https://forms.in.gov/Download.aspx?id=15643

On completing the form, submit to PermitApplication@dnr.IN.gov

“Indiana State Parks are a great place for families to make memories and come closer together,” said Brandt Baughman, director, Indiana State Parks. “We’re proud to offer free passes to foster families to help them come together and explore our state parks across Indiana.”

If you’re having trouble completing the form, download and complete it using Adobe Acrobat Reader.