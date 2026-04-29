“The Defendant thought he got away with it when he robbed a Goshen Bank in May of 2018, as he wore a mask over his face when pointed a gun at employees and robbing them of about $8450. While police were unable to find the bank robber at the time, they did recover the sweatshirt that he was wearing. In April of 2025, the Defendant’s luck ran out when a sample of his DNA was compared to the DNA on the sweatshirt. The Defendant was caught, prosecuted, and sentenced due to the vigilance and unrelenting efforts of the FBI, the Goshen Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” said US Attorney Adam Mildred.