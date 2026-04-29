SOUTH BEND – On April 21, 2026, Jerry Boomershine, 62 years old, of Elkhart, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.
Boomershine was sentenced to 51 months imprisonment with 48 months to be served consecutively and 3 months to be served concurrently with his state sentence, followed by 1 year of supervised release and ordered to pay $8,450.00 in restitution.
“The Defendant thought he got away with it when he robbed a Goshen Bank in May of 2018, as he wore a mask over his face when pointed a gun at employees and robbing them of about $8450. While police were unable to find the bank robber at the time, they did recover the sweatshirt that he was wearing. In April of 2025, the Defendant’s luck ran out when a sample of his DNA was compared to the DNA on the sweatshirt. The Defendant was caught, prosecuted, and sentenced due to the vigilance and unrelenting efforts of the FBI, the Goshen Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” said US Attorney Adam Mildred.
“Regardless of age, those who choose to commit violent crimes will be held accountable. Crimes like bank robbery create fear and danger for victims who are simply going about their day,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The FBI and our partners will continue to use every available resource to identify offenders, hold them accountable, and safeguard the communities we serve.”
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Goshen Police Department and the Indiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.