The Michigan City Police Department would like to warn residents of an ongoing scam that is currently taking place. Scammers falsely identifying themselves as police officers are calling people and informing them they were mailed a certified letter to appear for jury duty and that they failed to appear in a federal court case. These calls are placed from telephone numbers that are displayed on the recipient’s caller identification log as blocked, private, unknown or restricted.

The recipient will then receive a text message during this phone call that contains an image of a fake arrest warrant with their name listed as the defendant. The scammer informs the recipient they are being held in contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller instructs the recipient that their bond is thousands of dollars and that the warrant will be recalled if they submit payment. The caller will eventually ask the recipient for their bank account information to submit payment. The text message may contain a link and/or an attachment with a Quick Response (QR) code for recipients to scan so they can submit payment. It is recommended the public delete these types of text messages and avoid interacting with unknown callers.

Law enforcement and/or court personnel will not call/text anyone to inform them they failed to appear for jury duty or ask for their bank account information to pay a bond so an arrest warrant can be recalled. The public is urged to be cautious when receiving unexpected texts involving court action, fines, or payment demands. Residents are encouraged to verify any suspected fraudulent activity directly through official state or local government channels rather than using links or QR codes sent by text message. The public should remain alert as scammers repeatedly use urgent or demanding language and official-looking documents to pressure people into submitting payments.

Attached to this press release is an example of a fake arrest warrant scammers are currently texting to recipients. These fake arrest warrants are often edited by the scammer but still seek fraudulent payment from the recipient.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!