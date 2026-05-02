Three armed robberies of food delivery drivers have taken place within the past week and the Michigan City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect(s). Below is a summary of the recent robberies provided by MCPD:

1. Officers were notified of a robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Phillips Avenue on April 28th at approximately 7:15 PM. Officers spoke to a food delivery driver who reported they were the victim of an armed robbery. The suspect was described as a shorter African American male wearing eyeglasses and a gray colored zip up hooded sweatshirt. A black colored firearm with an accessory attached was displayed by the suspect during this robbery. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot with a food delivery order.

2. Officers were notified of a robbery that occurred in the 600 block of East 10th Street on April 29th at approximately 7:15 PM. Officers spoke to a food delivery driver who reported they were the victim of an armed robbery. The suspect was described as an African American male with facial hair who wore a green hooded sweatshirt. A black colored firearm with an accessory attached was displayed by the suspect during this robbery. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot with a food delivery order.

3. Officers were notified of a robbery that occurred in the 600 block of East 10th Street on April 30th at approximately 7:07 PM. Officers spoke to a food delivery driver who reported they were the victim of an armed robbery. The suspect was described as an African American male with facial hair who wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, black/white shoes and eyeglasses. A black colored firearm with an accessory attached was displayed by the suspect during this robbery. The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot with a food delivery order.