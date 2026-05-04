Michigan City – Michigan City Area Schools is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 Teacher and Employee of the Year awards. The program, which debuted in 2024, recognizes five staff members who have gone above and beyond to serve the MCAS community.

This year’s recipients include Cindy LoGreco (Elementary Teacher of the Year), Ashley Koza (Secondary Teacher of the Year), Shelly Malott (Support Staff Employee of the Year), Brooke Cisar (Food Service Employee of the Year), and Alexis Vigil (Transportation Employee of the Year).

The five district winners were surprised on Tuesday, April 14, by a “prize patrol” that included MCAS Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum, Associate Superintendent and Director of K-12 Curriculum Cathy Bildhauser, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Kristi Davis, and representatives of Comcast and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, who are sponsors of the program. Each recipient was presented with a $500 award, an engraved award, and a gift bag, courtesy of Comcast and the Chamber.

“We are very pleased to recognize these dedicated employees,” said Dr. McCollum. “They are all talented and experienced professionals who enjoy what they do and care deeply about the students and families they serve. They are models of excellence who continually take our school district to the ‘next level’.”

“Educators play a vital role in strengthening our communities,” added Dayna Bennett, Comcast’s Manager of

Government and Community Affairs. “Through our partnership with Michigan City Area Schools and the

Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Comcast is honored to recognize this year’s Teachers and Employees

of the Year and celebrate the impact they have on students and their school communities.”

“Our Chamber has a longstanding tradition of honoring area educators,” said Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber. “We are excited to partner with Michigan City Area Schools and Comcast to acknowledge the accomplishments of deserving teachers and support staff who work tirelessly to support our Michigan City Area Schools students.”

About the recipients:

The 2026 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Cindy LoGreco, a teacher at Lake Hills Elementary School, the district’s elementary STEM magnet school. Currently serving in a third-grade classroom, her job centers on creating a safe, supportive, and academically rigorous environment where every child can learn, grow, and feel successful. Using data-driven, individualized instruction and building strong family relationships helps her ensure every student is supported and challenged. She creates purposeful and engaging lessons that meet the diverse needs of students. LoGreco actively enhances the student experience through engaging, hands-on, and character-focused learning opportunities, all while seeking professional growth and modeling positive behaviors. Overall, she strives to inspire a love of learning by helping all students recognize their strengths, build confidence, and achieve academic and personal growth.

According to Lake Hills Elementary Principal Tara Stachowiak, “Cindy LoGreco creates a safe, supportive, and academically challenging classroom where every student is empowered to grow, while also serving as a positive, dependable leader for colleagues, families, and our entire school community. Her commitment to putting students first makes her truly deserving of this recognition.”

Michigan City High School World Language teacher Ashley Koza is the 2026 Secondary Teacher of the Year. The Spanish teacher’s impact at MCHS goes far beyond teaching Spanish 3 and 4. In her 6th year in the classroom, Koza’s goal is to give her kids the best learning experience in a welcoming, collaborative environment. She creates engaging lessons that draw on current trends and other opportunities to keep students engaged with the material. As the Student Government sponsor, her main goal is to enable students to explore leadership positions and express their opinions. She also sponsors the Spanish Club, where she can connect with students through the Spanish language and culture. Through gymnastics, she teaches students good sportsmanship and how to build strength physically and mentally. She works hard to create opportunities for students to achieve independence, leadership, and community support. For Ms. Koza, as an educator, the most important thing is that students know someone cares about and supports them.

Students who nominated Ms. Koza spoke highly of her ability to connect with students.

“Ms. Koza not only teaches us, she understands us,” said MCHS senior Brylee Fugate. “She has helped me with so much, not just Spanish, but with any other problem I had going on. She is the sweetest and most caring person.”

District Library/Media Assistant Shelly Malott is the 2026 Support Staff Employee of the Year. Malott supports multiple elementary schools, including Edgewood, Joy, Pine, and Springfield Elementary Schools. And still knows every student by name. She sees many classes for a short time each day and makes sure they always get their library time, regardless of what adjustments are needed. She reads stories, checks out books, and is always ready to assist with special projects. Mrs. Malott also organizes many exciting activities for students throughout the year, such as Wacky Wednesdays, book fairs, and reading contests, often working around the clock to make these happen for her schools. Shelly also has strong relationships with MCAS families, many of whom are former students of hers. She serves as Co-President of the Michigan City Educational Support Professionals Association (MCESP) union, putting her heart into every issue and concern. Shelly is an indispensable part of the MCAS community, consistently showing up for others while fostering strong, individualized connections across the district.

“Shelly has an incredible gift for making every student feel valued, even in the short time she sees them each day,” said Springfield Elementary Principal Lisa Emshwiller. “Her dedication and genuine care for our schools truly make our community stronger.”

The 2026 Food Service Employee of the Year is Brooke Cisar, a food service tech at Coolspring Elementary. Mrs. Cisar plays a vital role in her school that combines culinary production, nutritional compliance, and staff management, making sure students receive nutritious, appealing meals. Caring deeply for her students goes further than healthy, filling meals. It also means fun! Cisar organizes a variety of themed days and weeks throughout the year, making lunch more than just a break from classes. She also keeps the learning going, often finding opportunities to exhibit the MCAS 7 Habits of Character and the Woflie Way through activities and bulletin board layouts. Mrs. Cisar always jumps in where needed, whether that means in the kitchen, the cafeteria, or the outside community. She sets a perfect example of who a fun-loving, caring person should be.

Food Service Director Chef Britney Rodriguez agrees that Brooke’s work reflects a high standard of excellence, “Mrs. Cisar’s efforts at Coolspring truly bring the cafeteria environment to the next level. Her commitment to fun and ‘learning moments’ all while delivering healthy meals to our students is inspiring.”

Bus Driver Alexis Vigil is the 2026 Transportation Employee of the Year. Her commitment to transporting kids to and from school safely, on time, and with a positive attitude makes her a valuable asset to the MCAS Transportation department. Her responsibilities go far beyond driving a school bus, and she handles those duties with pride. Maintaining route sheets, bus upkeep, and building bonds with schools and parents for the students. She truly enjoys driving and the community that it builds. She is big on working directly with the kids, parents, and schools regarding behavior, relying on direct communication. Alexis deeply cares for her kids, keeping a “student glove box” filled with lotions, hygiene products, backpacks, and more. Alexis is also a big help for employees, training new drivers for years and helping them get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Her compassion, leadership, and unwavering dedication make her a truly deserving recipient of this year’s Transportation Employee of the Year.

“Alexis exemplifies what it means to be a professional and caring bus driver. She has always been willing to assist in any capacity to transport our students to and from school. She sets the standard for what it means to serve our community.”

For more information about the MCAS Teacher and Employee of the Year program, including a complete list of school finalists for the teacher and support staff employee of the year, visit educateMC.net/TOY_EOY.