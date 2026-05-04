The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana... Southwestern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan... * Until 730 PM EDT/630 PM CDT/. * At 652 PM EDT/552 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pottawattamie Park, or near Michigan City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Trail Creek, Bridgman, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Long Beach, Pottawattamie Park, Shorewood-Tower Hill, Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert, Michiana Shores, Grand Beach, Michiana, Union Pier, New Troy, Harbert, Pottawattomie Park, Sawyer, Turner Shores, Lakeside In Berrien County, and Hesston. This includes the following highways... Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 40 and 45. Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 17. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&