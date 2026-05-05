MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. —The Michigan City Board of Public Works and Safety approved Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s proposal Monday morning to utilize funds raised through the Mayor’s Charitable Gala to launch a new Summer Ambassador and Internship Pilot Program as part of the City’s newly unveiled workforce initiative, MCON — Michigan City Opportunity Network. Developed under Mayor Angie’s administration, MCON will serve as the official umbrella for Michigan City’s growing workforce ecosystem, bringing together workforce development, career readiness, entrepreneurship, internships, and skilled trades opportunities under one coordinated strategy designed to strengthen the community from the ground up.

“MCON is about creating opportunity at every level,” said Mayor Nelson Deuitch. “We want residents to be able to see a pathway forward – whether that’s a student getting their first work experience, someone re-entering the workforce, or an individual exploring a new career path. This initiative is about investing in people while strengthening our community at the same time.”

The Summer Ambassador and Internship Pilot Program will focus on providing paid workforce opportunities for high school students and re-entry participants while also supporting community beautification and revitalization projects throughout Michigan City. Participants will gain valuable job readiness experience, leadership development, workplace discipline, and exposure to future career pathways. Mayor Angie said the program is intentionally designed to create visible, community-wide benefits by improving public spaces, downtown corridors, parks, and neighborhoods while helping participants build confidence, skills, and professional experience.

“This is not simply a summer jobs program,” Mayor Angie said. “It is a long-term investment in the future of Michigan City. When we create opportunity for residents, we strengthen families, neighborhoods, and the overall quality of life in our community.”

The initiative will be implemented through partnerships with organizations including Center of Workforce Innovations and Goodwill Industries, which will assist with recruitment, training, workforce readiness, and employer support services. The City has partnered with CWI on summer workforce initiatives during each year of Mayor Angie’s administration. City officials emphasized that the Mayor’s Charitable Gala funding dedicated to the Summer Ambassador Program is separate from additional workforce initiatives currently underway, including the Indiana Plan Pre-Apprenticeship Program and the IEDC Micro-Internship Program.

Under the MCON umbrella, Michigan City’s expanding workforce initiatives now include:

• Summer Internship Program

• Summer Ambassador / Internship Pilot Program

• Indiana Plan Pre-Apprenticeship Program

• IEDC Micro-Internship Program

• Entrepreneurship Boot Camp

• Senior workforce placements through the City’s partnership with VANTAGE Aging

• Additional long-term career pathway initiatives

The Summer Ambassador Program is expected to launch this summer as one of the first major initiatives under MCON.