Aristotle, Thomas Edison, Walt Whitman, Nickla Tesla, Charles Darwin, Henry David Thoreau, Albert Einstein, and other geniuses all knew a secret about solving complex problems. Their best ideas, they claimed, came while being active in nature.

Today and every day, Hoosiers can improve their own lives with that wisdom. Ride a bike outside!

May is a perfect time to start, according to Margaret Barawskas, Executive Director of Bicycle Indiana. May is National Biking Month and May 15, 2026, is “National Ride Your Bike to Work Day.” The yearly celebration is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclist, a national cycling advocacy organization founded in 1880.

“Every May, we come together to celebrate the power of cycling and the strength of our local communities. From Bike to Work Week to National Ride a Bike Day, National Bike Month offers a chance for everyone to experience the joy of life on two wheels. People participate in cycling for a variety of reasons: sustainability, physical & mental health, economic freedom, and community,” said Barawska.

Plenty of research supports her assertion. Here are few scientific conclusions:

• Activity like biking can dramatically impact our physical health. For example, it can lower blood pressure and inflammation levels, build cardiovascular and immune systems, make wounds heal faster, and reduce memory problems, to name a few.

• Experiencing nature through our senses of sight, sound, and smell can boost mood and mental alertness. It can enhance job productivity; help students achieve higher grades and test scores; reduce stress and negative, self-judgment; and build stronger relationships at home, work and in the community. • Often a group activity, riding a bike outside can assist us in making and sustaining positive social connections. As the recent pandemic reminded us, people thrive on human connections. Building social networks is an effective buffer to depression, insomnia, obesity, loneliness, and other ailments.

• When we bike, we become free to dream, envision a brighter future, and discover creative ways to address difficult challenges.

• Outdoor activity like cycling can strengthen our resiliency. As a result, we are better equipped to deal with the invariable ups and downs of life. We experience more life satisfaction, contentment and joy.

“At Bicycle Indiana, we believe a simple bicycle can make an impact. While riding a bike offers many personal benefits (health, financial savings, stress reduction, joy), it also reduces roadway congestion, wear and tear, and improves air quality. We encourage everyone to take National Bike Month as an opportunity to make a little difference in yourself and everything around you, just by riding a bike,” said Dustin New of South Bend and President of the board.