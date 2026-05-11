HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has been recognized by the FirstGen Forward Network as a Network Champion institution for its continuous efforts to provide holistic and quality support for first-generation college students.

PNW becomes the first higher education institution in Indiana to receive the FirstGen Forward Network’s top tier recognition and one of 40 across the nation to hold the distinction. Network Champions are a leading group advancing first-generation efforts and contributing to an important knowledge base of evidence-based practices, leadership engagement and scaling student support.

The FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach that scales holistic first-generation student success by empowering colleges and universities to build institutional practices that are inclusive and supportive of the first-generation college student experience. The current network includes 470 institutions. PNW has been a member since 2022.

“Being named a FirstGen Forward Network Champion reflects Purdue University Northwest’s commitment to advancing student success through intentional, institution-wide strategies,” said Elizabeth Babcock Depew, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “As Indiana’s first institution to achieve this distinction, we are demonstrating how a coordinated, student-centered system can support students from application through graduation. This recognition is a testament to the collective work across our campuses, and we remain committed to strengthening and scaling strategies that advance student success.”

“Purdue University Northwest is deeply committed to helping all students succeed through support systems and resources that enhance their learning experiences and professional growth,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “Earning a college degree is an incredibly life-changing milestone that unlocks new opportunities for our first-generation students and their families. We are proud to recognize and continue reinforcing these students’ unique journeys. They inspire us all through their hard work and perseverance.”

Approximately half of PNW’s undergraduate student population self-identifies as first-generation, meaning they are the first members of their family who will complete a bachelor’s degree. PNW supports the first-generation college student experience through multiple university resources and initiatives, including but not limited to:

An office for First-Generation College Student Success that helps PNW first-generation students develop relationships with faculty, staff and other offices to support their academic careers.

TRIO Student Support Services that provide robust support and mentorship for first-generation and low-income students, as well as students living with disabilities.

Campus programming such as participation with National First-Gen College Celebration and first-generation graduation celebrations.

Honorary silver cords provided to first-generation candidates for graduation as part of their commencement regalia.

Internally funded faculty and staff research grants dedicated to developing improved learning solutions and outcomes for first-generation college student success.

A First-Generation Student Community that allows first-generation students to live and learn together in PNW’s University Housing.

Annual recognition by U.S. News and World Report as a top Midwest university for social mobility.

“As one of only 40 institutions in the country to have been recognized as Network Champions, Purdue Northwest has displayed a commitment to actively adopt the continuous improvement model and align their efforts with institutional priorities to guide first-generation students to completion,” said Martina A. Martin, vice president of FirstGen Forward. “Not only is Purdue Northwest doing excellent work to support their own first-generation students, but they continue to provide support and add to evidence-based practices that serve as a model for all those working to support this population in higher education.”

As a FirstGen Forward Network Champion, PNW will continue to improve efforts across the institution to guide and nationally exemplify first-generation college student success, as well as contribute to evidence-based best practices that benefit the network’s collective knowledge.

To learn more about the first-generation college student experience at PNW, visit pnw.edu/first-generation.