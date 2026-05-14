The Duneland Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for their Annual Community Awards event, including the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award.

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking community nominations for eight awards given during the Duneland Chamber Community Awards Luncheon, to be held on Thursday, July 16. Nomination forms are available at https://form.jotform.com/251976664049167 or can be emailed upon request. All nominations are due by Friday, June 19, 2026.

Putting Duneland on the Map Award honors an individual or organization whose achievements have brought state and/or national recognition to the Duneland area.

honors an individual or organization whose achievements have brought state and/or national recognition to the Duneland area. Business Renovation Award honors a business owner who has made a significant improvement to their business.

honors a business owner who has made a significant improvement to their business. New Construction Award honors those business entrepreneurs who have made a significant investment of new construction in the Duneland community.

Award honors those business entrepreneurs who have made a significant investment of new construction in the Duneland community. Humanitarian of the Year Award honors an individual or organization that actively promotes and/or provides humanitarian services to the Duneland community.

honors an individual or organization that actively promotes and/or provides humanitarian services to the Duneland community. Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual who has actively dedicated their time for service of the Duneland Chamber and community.

honors an individual who has actively dedicated their time for service of the Duneland Chamber and community. Golden Achievement Award honors outstanding seniors who are at least sixty years of age, residents of the Duneland community, and have demonstrated substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development.

honors outstanding seniors who are at least sixty years of age, residents of the Duneland community, and have demonstrated substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development. Serviceperson of the Year Award honors an individual who gives selflessly to the emergency services of the Duneland community.

honors an individual who gives selflessly to the emergency services of the Duneland community. Duneland Distinguished Woman Award honors a resident of the Duneland community who demonstrates a spirit of humanitarianism, provides valuable service to her business or profession, and exhibits initiative and creativity while assisting other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Nominating Committee, except for the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award, which will be reviewed by former recipients. Awards will be presented at the Duneland Chamber Community Awards luncheon. For more information, please call the Chamber at (219) 926-5513.