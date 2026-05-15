Michigan City Police Department increasing patrols to target seatbelt enforcement
The Michigan City Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to urge Hoosiers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a high-visibility enforcement effort focused on increasing seatbelt use.
NOW through May 31st, 2026, officers will work overtime to ensure drivers and passengers are using their seatbelts and children are properly secured. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through ICJI’s Comprehensive HighwayInjury Reduction Program (CHIRP). “Buckling up is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones on the road,”said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “Seatbelts save lives every
day, and every trip should begin with making sure everyone is secured before hitting the road.” Since 2021, Indiana has seen a steady decline in fatalities among passenger vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts. Seatbelt usage among Hoosiers has also increased, reaching 94.1% in 2025 according to the Annual Seat Belt Usage Survey conducted by Purdue University Center for Road Safety in partnership with ICJI. This rate is above the national
average of 91.2% usage in 2024.
“Too often, we see tragedies that could have been prevented with one simple click of a seatbelt,” said Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division Commander Captain Gregory Jesse. “Buckling up isn’t just the law. It’s a responsibility that helps ensure you make it home safely.”
Indiana law requires drivers and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make sure children are in the right car seat and that it is used correctly and properly installed. Resources can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat.
To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician at one of Indiana’s 100 fitting stations, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids. CHIRP is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. For more information about ICJI’s traffic safety programs, visit www.in.gov/cji.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP.
The mission for every member of this agency is to consistently seek and find ways to affirmatively promote, preserve and deliver a feeling of security, safety, and quality services to members of our community.