Michigan City Police Department increasing patrols to target seatbelt enforcement

The Michigan City Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to urge Hoosiers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a high-visibility enforcement effort focused on increasing seatbelt use.

NOW through May 31st, 2026, officers will work overtime to ensure drivers and passengers are using their seatbelts and children are properly secured. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through ICJI’s Comprehensive HighwayInjury Reduction Program (CHIRP). “Buckling up is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones on the road,”said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “Seatbelts save lives every

day, and every trip should begin with making sure everyone is secured before hitting the road.” Since 2021, Indiana has seen a steady decline in fatalities among passenger vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts. Seatbelt usage among Hoosiers has also increased, reaching 94.1% in 2025 according to the Annual Seat Belt Usage Survey conducted by Purdue University Center for Road Safety in partnership with ICJI. This rate is above the national

average of 91.2% usage in 2024.