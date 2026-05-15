The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center recently announced that this year, letter carriers across our community collected 3,838 pounds of food donations for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
“We appreciate everyone who helped make this possible… especially the Post Office and Letter Carriers, Michigan City High School JROTC, Michigan City Civil Air Patrol, Marquette Catholic High School, and our hardworking volunteers and Advisory Board members,” the The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center said on their Facebook page.