Tippecanoe County, Indiana – On May 15, 2026, just after 4:00 p.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus at the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 400 East in Tippecanoe County.

Preliminary investigation by an Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist indicates a Tippecanoe School Corporation school bus was traveling southbound on County Road 400 East and stopped at the intersection with State Road 28. The school bus then entered the intersection in an attempt to turn left and travel eastbound on State Road 28. At that time, a motorcycle traveling westbound on State Road 28 collided with the school bus.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased. Identification of the deceased will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office following proper identification and family notification.

There were four students from Wainwright Middle School on the school bus at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Any additional questions regarding the school bus or students involved should be directed to the Tippecanoe School Corporation.

Indiana State Police crash reconstructionists were assisted at the scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, the Randolph/Clarks Hill Fire Department, and Tippecanoe County EMS.