Lubeznik Center for the Arts and LOK Wishing Tree Foundation Partner with Community for Safe Home Art Project

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation are partnering with Northwest Ind. this spring in the name of safety. Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA), located in Michigan City, will host youth service partner organizations in La Porte County to begin the annual Safe Home Art Project.

The project, co-created by LCA and LOK Wishing Tree Foundation, is designed to educate area youth about carbon monoxide (CO) and poisoning prevention. Participants will learn what CO is, how to detect it and what to do if a CO alarm sounds. The free events are supported in part by First Alert, and participants will receive a complimentary CO detector while supplies last.

Dot Kesling founded the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation in memory of her daughter Lindsey O’Brien Kesling, whose young life was taken from accidental CO poisoning. The LOK Wishing Tree Foundation has made it their mission to educate everyone about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Kesling’s efforts helped lead to state-wide adoption of an updated model residential building code, which requires CO alarms in newly built one and two family homes and townhomes.

“The incorporation of an art project, giving youth the opportunity to draw their homes and place the alarms in the drawings, is an accessible way to educate young students on the subject,” said Kesling. Janet Bloch, executive director at LCA, added, “As a bonus, these posters will be displayed at Lubeznik Center for the Arts from June 5-July 10.”