Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. Children must be present to receive their meals. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

OPEN SITES – (Meals available to all children 18 years of age and younger)

Cleveland Park (300 Cleveland Avenue), June 1 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:00 – 11:20 p.m.

Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Garden Estates West (909 Pine Tree Court), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 10:45 – 11:05

a.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Garden of Prayer (815 W 10th St), June 24 – June 26: No Breakfast, Lunch 2:10-2:25 p.m.

Green Acres (800 Hwy 212), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:20 – 12:40 p.m. Closed

June 19 and July 3, 2026

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 2 – June 30: Breakfast 7:15 – 7:30 a.m., Lunch

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Closed June 19, 2026

New Covenant (419 Grant Street), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Pentecostal Temple (2722 Wabash Street), June 22 – June 26: Breakfast 8:30 – 8:50 a.m., Lunch

12:15 – 12:35 p.m.

Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road, Door A), June 2 – June 26: Breakfast 8:05 –

8:30 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:20 p.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Tall Timbers (3065 Springland Ave.), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:45 – 12:05 p.m.

Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Water Tower Park (301 Broadway St), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:10 – 11:30pm

Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Weatherstone Village (1100 W US 20), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:20 – 11:40 a.m.

Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Woodland Crossing (300 Woods Edge Dr.), June 8 – July 24: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:00 – 12:20

p.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

YMCA (1202 Spring St, Door L), June 1 – July 31: Breakfast 7:50 – 8:10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 11:50

a.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

ENROLLED SITES – (Meals available to children 18 years of age or younger who are enrolled in

programs at these sites)

Boys & Girls Club (321 Detroit Street), June 8 – July 31: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:00 –

1:00 p.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Coolspring Elementary School (9121 W 300 N), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Edgewood Elementary School (502 Boyd Circle), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 8:45 – 9:00 a.m.,

Lunch 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Emmet Wise Center (1702 E Michigan Blvd). June 15 – July 17: Breakfast 8:15 – 8:35 a.m., Lunch

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Joy Elementary School (1600 E Coolspring), June 8 – July 17: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19 and July 3, 2026

Joy Elementary School (1600 E Coolspring); August 4 – August 6: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:00 –

11:30 a.m.

Knapp Elementary School (321 Bolka Ave), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Lake Hills Elementary School – MC Parks & Rec; City Kids Day Camp (201 Ferguson), June 1

July 24: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 3, 2026

Lake Hills Elementary School (201 Ferguson), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Little Wolves ECD (1001 E Hwy 20), June 1 – June 26: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 –

12:00 p.m. Closed June 19, 2026

Marsh Elementary School (400 E Homer St), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 2 – June 30: Breakfast 7:15 – 7:30 a.m., Lunch

11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19, 2026

Michigan City Police Department (1201 E. Michigan Blvd.) June 8 – June 12: Breakfast 8:30 –

8:50 a.m., Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road), June 2 – June 26: Breakfast 8:05 – 8:30 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19, 2026

Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15

a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Springfield Elementary School (3054 W 800 N), August 4 – August 6: Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.,

Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

For further information contact Britney Rodriguez, Director of Food Service Operations, at (219)

873-2131, or 1100 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360.

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