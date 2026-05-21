The Michigan City Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to the homicide of a 14-year-old Michigan City resident.

On May 15, at around 4:30 p.m., the Michigan City Police Department received a call regarding a juvenile that was shot in the 300 block of West 11th Street. Officers responded to the scene and located 14-year-old Michigan City resident Devin Porter suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers provided life saving measures to Porter before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the Investigative Division and Evidence Response Unit processed the scene for evidence. Detectives worked tirelessly since this incident occurred to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Detectives identified 19-year-old Michigan City resident Marcus Ballinger Jr. as a suspect during this investigation. Ballinger Jr. was located and taken into custody in the 1200 block of Ohio Street on May 19th at approximately 11:15 a.m..

Detective Brock Moore submitted a probable cause affidavit to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Julianne Havens found probable cause on May 21st to charge Ballinger Jr. with one count of Murder, a felony. Ballinger Jr. was issued a $1,000,000 cash bond and his booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected to take place. No further information will be released at this time.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detectives Kay Pliske or Brock Moore.

• Detective Kay Pliske-(219) 873-4810 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com • Detective Brock Moore-(219) 874-3221 Ext. 1087 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com

MCPD stated the following:

www.michianacrimestoppers.com “We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!