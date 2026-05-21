VALPARAISO, IN – The MAAC Foundation, in partnership with Northwest Health, proudly celebrated the graduation of its Winter 2026 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Academy students during a ceremony Monday, May 18, 2026 at the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus.

The EMT profession requires dedication, resilience, and the ability to remain calm in some of life’s most critical moments. Throughout the academy, graduates completed rigorous coursework, hands-on medical skills training, and realistic emergency response scenarios designed to prepare them for the challenges of serving their communities as emergency medical professionals.

These students demonstrated commitment, teamwork, and compassion while building the knowledge and confidence necessary to respond effectively in high-pressure situations. From patient assessment and trauma care to lifesaving interventions and emergency scene management, the graduates have spent months preparing for the responsibility that comes with answering the call for help.

“Every graduate of the MAAC EMS Academy represents a stronger, safer community,” said Nicole Gladstone, President & CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “These individuals have committed themselves to a profession centered on service, compassion, and quick action when people need help most. We are incredibly proud of what they have accomplished and grateful to the instructors, families, and partners who supported them throughout this journey.”

We congratulate the following EMT graduates:

Zackary Aschemann

Robert Cloyd

Aidan Dawson

Owen Gilbert

Nicholas Gorseski

Michael Kelley

Bradley Kidd

Tyler Martin

Mia Medeiros

Jared Saqui

Edwin “Alex” Schmidt

Jacob Simpson

Cade Smith

Emmanuel Soto

Larz Stanford

James Tague

Chris Torrez

Haley VanDerMolen

Rory Zarate

“Across Northwest Indiana and beyond, communities are facing a growing need for trained EMTs and emergency medical professionals. At the MAAC Foundation, we are proud to be part of the solution by creating opportunities for hands-on, scenario-based education that prepares individuals to serve when their communities need them most,” Gladstone said.