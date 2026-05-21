It is normal for students to tone down their extracurricular activities as the school year winds down, as they start focusing on their final exams. Though they recognize the importance of doing well on end-of-semester tests, the cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC ) have also continued to support Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) and the community. Among their community service events were supporting the Michigan City Salvation Army, the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, the MCAS Wolfie’s Night Out, and Color Guards for the LaPorte County Law Day and the Ivy Tech Community College graduation, which was held at Valparaiso University. At that ceremony, Cadet 1st Lieutenant Payton Downs participated in the Color Guard to open the graduation, then put on her cap and gown and received a Technical Certificate for earning 38 College Credits while being a student at MCHS.

“Cadet 1st Lieutenant Downs is emblematic of the type of student we want to see walk across the stage on Graduation Day,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. She is a dedicated student, and her academic acumen is duplicated in her unselfish use of her time and talents in her many community service hours.”

Cadets like 1st Lieutenant Downs was also honored at the MCHS MCJROTC Awards Night on May 13. Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak noted that this is an important night for cadets and their families. “Our cadets do not receive the notoriety of star athletes or distinguished graduates, but they put in much time and effort in our extracurriculars, as well as service to our school and community.”

Among the patriotic events the cadets will be supporting are the Rolling Thunder Memorial Service at Washington Park on May 19, the Michigan City Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery, and the Michigan City Patriotic Parade on June 27. The JROTC will be doing parking duty for the MCHS graduation on June 7, the first of many summer community service events. Cadets will also be conducting conditioning for their Raider Team and practicing military drill skills for their Drill Team this summer.