LA PORTE, Ind. (May 20, 2026) – The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees has approved the appointment of Kristin Smith as Principal of Hailmann Elementary School, effective with the 2026-2027 school year. Smith succeeds Zach Huber, who was named Director of Curriculum and Instruction earlier this spring.

Smith brings more than two decades of experience in Northwest Indiana schools to her new role. Most recently, she served as the Data and Grants Coordinator for Michigan City Area Schools. Previously, she was the Principal of Edgewood Elementary School, where she led a K-6 building with 340 students and 50 staff members. During her tenure, she drove measurable gains in student achievement, including an 11% increase in ILEARN math proficiency among grades 3-6 and an 8.9% increase in third-grade IREAD proficiency in 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Kristin to La Porte,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “Her instructional leadership and commitment to student growth make her the right leader for Hailmann Elementary.”

Prior to her role as principal, Smith spent four years as an instructional coach and more than a decade as a classroom teacher at the elementary and middle school levels, giving her a deep understanding of what students and educators need to succeed at every stage.

“I’m grateful to step into a school with such a strong foundation, thanks to the leadership Zach Huber has provided at Hailmann. I look forward to building on that work alongside the staff and families to ensure that every student has access to high-quality instruction and the support they need to thrive,” said Smith. “As a former Hailmann Husky from kindergarten through fifth grade, this opportunity is especially meaningful, and I’m excited to come back to the school that played such an important role in my own education.”

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Purdue University North Central, as well as a Principal Licensure from Ball State University. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.