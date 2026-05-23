On behalf of the Samuelson family, La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg announces the following update regarding Deputy Jon Samuelson.

Following yesterday’s senseless incident at Franciscan Health Hospital – Michigan City Campus, Deputy Samuelson was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment.

A team of surgeons and medical staff prepared Deputy Samuelson for surgery. He underwent approximately eight (hours of surgery, which surgeons later described as successful. Medical staff remain optimistic regarding his recovery.

Deputy Samuelson remains in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital.

“Thank you to the surgeons and the entire medical staff at Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care being provided to Deputy Samuelson,” stated Sheriff Heeg. “Please continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community.”

Deputy Samuelson is a 12-year veteran of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a member of the agency’s Highway Interdiction Unit, is the handler for K-9 Bosco, and is designated as a US Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer out of the Merrillville District Office.