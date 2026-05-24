Lubeznik Center for the Arts Invites All to ArtBash in Wonderland Gala ArtBash in Wonderland

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) invites the community to step through the looking glass for its premier annual fundraiser, ArtBash in Wonderland. The gala will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, beginning at 5:30 PM (Central) in the Great Hall Events and Conference Center at Purdue Northwest University – Westville.

This year’s theme, ArtBash in Wonderland, promises a whimsical and immersive evening. Guests will experience vibrant décor, delicious food, open bar, silent and live auction, live entertainment and a celebration of the boundless imagination that drives the LCA mission. LCA anticipates more than 300 people in attendance.

ArtBash

An Evening of Enchantment and Impact

The gala serves as LCA’s most critical fundraising event of the year. Proceeds directly support the center’s mission to be a creative hub that engages a diverse community through contemporary art.

“This is the moment to stand up for the arts to provide a safe space for people to express themselves and grow to their fullest potential.” said Janet Bloch, executive director of LCA.

The evening’s festivities will include:

Refreshments: An open bar, buffet dinner and sweet treats to delight the senses.

Live Entertainment: Musical performance Molly Cooper and a spoken word performance by Carnessa Carnes, the poetess.

Silent and Live Auctions: A highly anticipated collection of fine art, luxury experiences and unique treasures. Raise your paddle to extend LCA’s impact far and wide!

Dress Code: You can choose to don your finest Wonderland-inspired attire. Think Mad Hatter hats, Queen of Hearts royalty, White Rabbit waistcoats or Caterpillar chic. There will be a costume contest for those who go all out, but if dressing up is not for you, all attire is acceptable.

And much more!

ArtBash

Tickets and Sponsorship

Early Bird tickets for ArtBash are available for $150 per person. Ticket prices go up to $175 after June 1. Early booking is encouraged as this event traditionally sells out.

LCA also invites businesses and individuals to explore sponsorship opportunities, which offer high visibility to a dedicated audience of arts patrons and community leaders.

“At LCA, we recognize that those who engage in artistic and cultural endeavors, improve their quality of life. Our community welcomes the opportunity to share those learnings in a fun evening of celebration. Please come join us,” said Nicole Guenin, development director of LCA.