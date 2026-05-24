Recidivist Mexican National Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison For Reentry of Removed Alien and Firearm Offenses

SOUTH BEND – Oscar Solano-Salinas, 44 years old, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien and Reentry of Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“An illegal alien with two convictions for sexual battery was sentenced to 41 months in prison for possessing a rifle and ammunition and reentering the country for a third time after having been removed on two separate occasions. Once he finishes his sentence, he will be removed a third and hopefully final time. Armed recidivist sexual offenders who violate our borders are not welcome here,” U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred said.

“When the Defendant was caught, he was found to possess a rifle and ammunition, both of which he was prohibited from possessing due to his felony convictions and his being in the country illegally. Solano-Salinas was removed from the United States in July 2010 after he was convicted of sexual battery in two different cases involving two different victims in Cass County, Indiana. He illegally reentered about six months later and was removed a second time. He illegally reentered the United States again in 2011. Officers executed a search warrant and found a Winchester rifle and ammunition at his home in Logansport in November 2025,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred.

“Through ‘Operation Take Back America,’ and the combined efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Logansport Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Monticello Police Department, and Assistant United States Attorneys Hannah T Jones and Jerome W. McKeever, the Defendant has been caught, prosecuted, and sentenced,” U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred said.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Logansport Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monticello Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Hannah T Jones and Jerome W. McKeever.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.