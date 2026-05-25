PORTER AND LA PORTE COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 eastbound between mile marker 29 and 34 (east of State Road 49 and west of U.S. 421) for one night on or after Tuesday, May 26 to set up a new traffic configuration.

Alternating lane closures will occur on I-94 during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic layouts during this time. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

In the new traffic configuration, eastbound traffic will utilize counterflow lanes on the westbound side of I-94 starting near mile marker 29. Eastbound traffic will then switch back over to the eastbound side around mile marker 34 before U.S. 421. Westbound traffic will remain shifted right utilizing the right lane and shoulder. This configuration will be in place through late June for resurfacing operations.

I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with lane shifts to accomodate the location of the work zone. Additional overnight lane closures will be used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period and includes five projects:

Asphalt resurfacing on I-94 from 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421 to 0.4 miles east of U.S. 421

Concrete pavement restoration on I-94 from 0.43 miles east of State Road 49 to 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421

Bridge painting on C.R. 500 E over I-94

Bridge painting on County Line Rd (Porter/La Porte) over I-94

Bridge painting on U.S. 421 over I-94