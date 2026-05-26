The City of Michigan City invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 June 19 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT, at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park. This annual event honors freedom, history, and unity through a full day of live performances, cultural programming, local food vendors, an artisan market, and a kids zone, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors in celebration.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and serves as a time to reflect on the past while celebrating the diversity and shared future of Michigan City. Community leaders, civic groups, and local organizations come together to make this celebration meaningful, fun, and welcoming for all ages.

Join them for a day of music, food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities as Michigan City comes together to honor history and community spirit.

See the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page for additional information.