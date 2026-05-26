The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Hoosiers that multiple Free Fishing Day opportunities remain. The dates are June 6–7 and Sept. 26.

On these days, Indiana residents may fish public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. The purpose of Free Fishing Days is to encourage participation in fishing while providing a convenient, low-barrier way for individuals and families to experience Indiana’s natural resources.

Free Fishing Days offer an ideal opportunity for beginners to try fishing for the first time and for experienced anglers to introduce others to the sport by inviting them along on a fishing trip.

While fishing license requirements are waived for residents during these designated days, all other state fishing regulations remain in effect, including bag limits, size restrictions, and seasonal rules.

Those who enjoy Free Fishing Days can extend their opportunities to participate by purchasing a 2026 annual fishing license, valid through March 31, 2027, at GoOutdoorsIN.com. By purchasing a fishing license, Hoosiers contribute vital conservation funding to support fish stocking, habitat restoration, water quality projects, public fishing access, fisheries research, and more.

Additional information, including fishing locations, regulations, and educational resources, is available on the Indiana DNR website at fishing.IN.gov.