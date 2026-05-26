On July 1, the Duneland School Corporation will implement a Phone-Free Policy for students, per Indiana Public Law 107-2026: A student “bell-to-bell” cellphone and device ban in all public and charter schools, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.

“Public Law 107-2026 includes all personal wireless devices, including smartwatches (some schools may have additional requirements), the Town of Chesterton stated. “The ban will be in effect during classroom time, passing periods, and lunch:

*All devices are to be powered off and stored in student lockers at the start of the day.

*Devices will remain in student lockers until dismissal.