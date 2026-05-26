UPDATE CONTNIUES: Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist Indiana State Police with backup during a traffic stop on I-80/94 just east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. Shots were fired. An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway

Just after midnight on today’s date (5/26/26), the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist Indiana State Police with backup during a traffic stop on I-80/94 just east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. Shots were fired. An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway.

The approximate location is eastbound mile marker 2.4 (Indianapolis Boulevard).

Two Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers who were not wounded were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. They are expected to be medically cleared and will be on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy and procedure.

The Indiana State Police is the lead investigative agency for the incident. Lane closures in both directions are expected for an extended period of time this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

-Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

PHOTO and STORY CREDIT to the Lake County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK PAGE