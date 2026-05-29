Multiple people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Starke County.

Sheriff Jack Rosa released the following statement:

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at approximately 4:35 a.m., deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of U.S. 35 and State Road 8 regarding a two vehicle crash involving injuries.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a light blue 2008 Ford Taurus resting against a red 2024 Jeep Compass, which had come to rest against a guardrail on the south side of State Road 8.

Preliminary investigation by the Starke County Sheriff’s Office indicates the red 2024 Jeep Compass, driven by a 27-year-old male from Knox, Indiana, was traveling westbound on County Road 100 North and attempting to cross U.S. 35 onto State Road 8. The Jeep entered the path of the light blue 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by a 21-year-old female from Warsaw, Indiana, which was traveling southbound on U.S. 35 at highway speeds when the collision occurred.

A front-seat passenger in the Taurus, identified as a 19-year-old female from Plymouth, Indiana, was airlifted to a South Bend hospital with head and leg injuries sustained in the crash. Two rear seat passengers a 19-year-old female from Knox, Indiana, and a 20-year-old male from Plymouth, Indiana both complained of back pain and were transported to Northwest Health–Starke Emergency Department for treatment.

The driver of the Taurus was also airlifted to a South Bend hospital due to a head injury sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Jeep declined medical treatment at the scene but later sought medical attention due to pain.

It is unknown at this time whether seatbelts were being worn by those involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Starke County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting agencies included the Knox Police Department, Knox Fire Department, Starke County EMS, Lutheran Air, Samaritan Air, and T&T Towing.