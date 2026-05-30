Fun things to do during June at the Michigan City Public Library. Check out the latest with mclib.org.

Story Time

Wednesday, June 3 & 10 10:00am

Join Mr. Dave and Miss Dana for stories, activities, songs, and a craft! For children birth through age 5 and accompanied by an adult.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, June 4 12:00pm-4:30pm

Make summer shine for patients in need. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter mcplib to schedule an appointment.

Needle Arts Club

Thursday, June 4 & 11 5:30pm

Hello crafters! Join fellow artists for community building through stitching with the needle art of your choice. A variety of crafts are included. All skill levels and ages welcome, and the sharing of skills is encouraged. For information, call 219-873-3043.

Gene Stratton Porter Program

Friday, June 5 4:00pm

Stop in for a first-person program by Glory-June Greiff as she portrays naturalist, novelist, and photographer Gene Stratton-Porter (1863-1924). Learn about Gene’s Indiana upbringing, her writing, and photography. Glory-June is a public historian, preservation activist, and published author from Indiana.

Picture Book Bingo

Saturday, June 6 12:00pm

Come play book bingo featuring your favorite picture book characters for a chance to win books! For children under 18 years of age.

Read to a Dog!

Monday, June 8 11:00am

Therapy dog Teddy the goldendoodle visits the library! Bring your favorite story or pick one up to share with Teddy. He’s a great listener. For all ages.

Chalk the Walk

Monday, June 8 2:00pm

Celebrate summer by drawing beautiful artwork on the sidewalk leading up to the library! Dress for possible mess. Weather permitting. For families and kids of all ages.

Ask-a-Lawyer

Tuesday, June 9 11:00am-1:00pm

Speak to an attorney to get questions answered regarding family and criminal law, guardianships, wills, trusts, contracts, and more. This event is free. There is NO preregistration available. Questions? Visit www.volunteerlawyernetwork.net

Genealogy Help with Pat

Tuesday, June 9 1:00-4:00pm

Need genealogy help? Volunteer Pat offers advice on researching your family tree. Stop by the Indiana Room for help.

Creative Tech Activities

Tuesday, June 9 3:30pm

Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO Spike, Micro:bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, 3D pens, and more! For children ages 6 – 17. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend with them.

Board Game Night for Adults

Tuesday, June 9 5:00pm

Join us for a drop-in Board Game Night for adults! Whether you’re an experienced board gamer or just looking for a fun night out, come and enjoy a variety of classic and modern board games. Play from our collection or bring your own games.

Angels Among Us

Wednesday, June 10 2:00pm

Reflect and share inspiring stories about the presence of angels in our everyday lives. Ange will be your guide.

Adult Dungeons & Dragons

Wednesday, June 10 5:00pm

Enter the Sword Coast for a sea of adventure! Low pay, extreme danger, tomfoolery, and snacks are guaranteed! This is an in-person 5e D&D series of one-shots for adults ages 18+. All experience levels are welcome. If you’re interested in playing, please email us at dnd@mclib.org. Registration required. HUZZAH!

The Magic of Steven Kellog

Thursday, June 11 10:00am

Kick off the summer reading program with a magic show by Steven Kellog!

3D Pen Workshop

Thursdays, June 11 & 25 3:30pm

Come hang out in the children’s makerspace and create whatever you can imagine with 3D pens! No experience necessary. Children ages 6-17. Kids under 12 must have a parent or guardian attend with them.

Duneland Stamp Club

Thursday, June 11 4:00pm

The Duneland Stamp Club meets the second Thursday of each month. New members welcome!

Bubble Dance Party

Friday, June 12 4:00pm

Get ready to groove and dance with BUBBLES! Join us for a dance party filled with bubbles! For kids of all ages, those under 6 years old must have an adult accompany them.

Geneaology Help with Colleen

Saturday, June 13 9:30am-1:00pm

Need genealogy help? Volunteer Colleen offers advice on researching your family tree. Reserve a 30-minute session using the booking calendar at https://calendar.app.google/cUmSztk8LckvRV6aA. Click on the “jump to the next bookable date” link to book. Walk-ins are also welcome, but those with appointments will receive priority help. Stop by the Indiana Room for assistance!

June Youth Services Scavenger Hunt – Toy Story 5

Celebrate Toy Story 5! Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Mr. Potato Head are hiding in Youth Services. Can you find them and win a prize? Locations change weekly for another chance to win. For kids of all ages.

Summer Reading for All Ages!

Dig up some summer fun with this year’s summer reading program for kids and adults. Win a book and a raffle ticket for the first ten hours you read. For every ten hours you read after that, earn more chances to win prizes. All reading logs (adults and children) will be turned in at the Youth Services Desk. Come Unearth a Story at the library!

Rebus Puzzles for Adults

Throughout June

Adults, stop by the Reference Desk in June to pick up a sheet of fun and challenging rebus (or word picture) puzzles. If you can figure out these brainteasers, you can choose a prize from the treasure chest.

Calling all Book Clubs!

Introducing Book Club Sets at Michigan City Public Library! Is your book club looking for new reads? We have 7 book club titles available for checkout. You can find five titles of each selection available for checkout, along with the audiobook and e-book version of the titles available on Hoopla. Check them out today!

That’s What Friends Are For

Make a difference at the library by joining the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library for only $10 a year. Your $10 directly impacts the library by funding programs like Writing Out Loud and by providing needed items to different departments, such as 3D pens in Youth Services. Stop at the Circulation Desk to join today!

Honor Someone and Support Your Library

Consider donating to the library’s Endowment Fund, which enhances programs and services through gifts from individuals, businesses and organizations. With a suggested donation of just $20, we honor your person by placing a decorative bookplate imprinted with their name inside the front cover of a book. Or, dedicate other library materials. To honor someone, contact 219-873-3049.

Art Exhibition Wall

Beginning May 11, visit the library to see our newest art exhibit. Jesse Bragg (JesseBraggBeats) is a Michigan City-based music producer and creative artist working at the intersection of sound, photography, and visual design. With formal study in photography and graphic design at Ivy Tech Community College, he brings a trained eye for composition, detail, and storytelling to both his visual and musical work. Jesse’s photography reflects a focus on emotion, timing, and authenticity—preserving real experiences as they happen. That same mindset carries into his music production, where atmosphere and feeling drive each composition.