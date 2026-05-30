LA PORTE, Ind. – La Porte Community School Corporation will offer free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under at four community locations this summer through the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Meal service begins Monday, June 2, at Handley Elementary, Kingsford Heights Elementary, and the LaPark community site, with additional service at Kesling Campus running in two later sessions.

There is no cost, no registration, and no paperwork. Per program rules, meals must be served and eaten on site.

Summer 2026 Meal Service Schedule (View Printable Flyer in English and Spanish)

June 2 through June 26 (Monday through Friday)

Handley Elementary, Door #3 Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:00 AM | Lunch: 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM

Kingsford Heights Elementary, Door #10 Lunch: 10:45 to 11:15 AM

LaPark, 101 G Street Lunch: 12:00 to 12:30 PM

June 15 through June 26 (Monday through Friday)

Kesling Campus, Door #18 Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:00 AM | Lunch: 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM

July 6 through July 17 (Monday through Friday)

Kesling Campus, Door #18 Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:00 AM | Lunch: 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM

How to Find a Site

Families can locate additional summer meal sites in La Porte County and across Indiana by texting “Summer Meals” or “Verano” to 914-342-7744, or by visiting the USDA Site Finder at https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder.

About the Summer Food Service Program

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Indiana by the Indiana Department of Education.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.