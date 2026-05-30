For the first time ever, the Michigan City High School Choir has earned the ISSMA All-Music Award for the 2025-2026 academic year. This honor follows numerous Gold ratings at district and state Solo & Ensemble contests, a Gold rating for Treble Chorale at Organizational Contest, and a Gold rating for Vocal Jazz in its very first year of existence.

“Congratulations to all of our choir students for their hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievements!” MCAS said on their Facebook.

WIMS congratulates MCHS Choir.