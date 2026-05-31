The Michigan City Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. will host its Sixth Annual Corporate Luncheon on Friday, June 5, 2026. The event will be held at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Continuing the theme of Celebrating African American Leaders, the corporate luncheon, presented by the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, will honor those individuals who have made significant contributions to the community as well as those who continue to tell the story about who we are and pave the way for our community.

IBE, MC Chapter has selected Dr. Carey Ransone, MC to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He will also be the keynote speaker. Other award recipients are Dominique Edwards, PhD, and scholarship recipients Brianna and Iyanna Adkins. Each year, the chapter selects an individual to receive the Community Spirit award with the recipient not revealed until the event.

For more information, call IBE, Michigan City Chapter (219-879-6902), Tickets are $50 per person and are still available at eventbrite.com