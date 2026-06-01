NIPSCO Helps Customers Prepare for Higher Summer Electricity UseResources, tools, tips and events support customers ahead of the cooling season

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – As summer temperatures rise across northern Indiana and

customers rely more on electricity to cool their homes, Northern Indiana Public Service

Company LLC (NIPSCO), is taking proactive steps to help customers understand how

higher summer energy use can affect their electric bills and what they can do to manage

usage and costs during the cooling season.

“We want customers to feel informed and supported as we move into the summer

months,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “By sharing

information early, offering tools to track usage and meeting customers in their

communities, we’re helping customers understand how seasonal energy use changes

throughout the year. It is important that our customers understand how summer electricity

use can affect their bills and what options are available to manage it.”

Electricity use is often lowest during the milder spring and fall seasons, which are known

as the “shoulder months,” when heating and cooling systems are used less. Energy use

begins to increase as temperatures rise in the late spring/early summer, with July and

August being typically the highest energy use months of the year. As customers move into

the summer cooling season, air conditioners, pool equipment and other appliances may

run longer and more frequently, increasing overall energy use. And while weather patterns

can’t be predicted with certainty, customers can take proactive steps now to prepare for

periods of elevated heat that may drive increased energy use and potential bill impacts.

Energy Saving Tips for the Cooling Season

NIPSCO encourages customers to take simple steps to manage electricity use during hot

weather, including:

• Setting thermostats a few degrees higher at night and when away from home while

also consider utilizing a Wi-Fi thermostat to save energy.

• Keeping heat-producing items like lamps and TVs away from thermostats helps

prevent false temperature readings, which can cause your A/C system to run longer

than necessary and use more energy.

• Sealing cracks or openings with weather stripping or caulk helps keep cool air inside

and block warm air from entering your home, improving comfort and reducing the

amount of energy your cooling system needs to use.

• Plugging electronics into a power strip. That way, you can turn them all off at the

outlet, so you aren’t draining energy.

• Scanning your home and unplug dormant electronics an Even when not

in use, many devices still draw power.

• Using ceiling fans to circulate air and turning them off when rooms are unoccupied.

Running ceiling fans counterclockwise creates a cooling breeze.

• Closing blinds or curtains to reduce heat from sunlight entering your home.

• Monitor pool pumps, heaters and other equipment, which may run longer than

needed and increase electricity use.

NIPSCO also encourages customers to be mindful of energy use during the summer

through simple maintenance practices such as changing air filters, having air conditioning

units tuned up by a qualified professional, clearing dust from cold air return vents and

ensuring appliances are operating efficiently. For more energy saving tips, visit

NIPSCO.com/homeenergytips.

Tools to Track and Manage Energy Use

Customers can monitor their electricity usage through the NIPSCO app or online account

tools, allowing them to see how daily habits and hot weather impact energy use. Tracking

usage can help customers identify trends, spot spikes during extreme heat and make small

adjustments that may help reduce costs.

Assistance Programs and Billing Options

NIPSCO offers a variety of programs to help customers manage energy costs, including

payment plans, income-eligible assistance programs and Levelized Billing, which can help

make monthly bills more predictable during seasonal spikes.

Community Customer Care Centers Offer In-Person Support

NIPSCO is also hosting Community Customer Care Center events across northern Indiana.

These in-person sessions give customers the opportunity to speak directly with NIPSCO

team members and community partners, ask questions about their bills, learn about

assistance programs and billing options, and explore energy efficiency tips.

Upcoming Community Customer Care Center events (4–7 p.m. local time):

• Tuesday, June 2 – Century Center, South Bend

• Tuesday, June 9 – Gary Public Library & Cultural Center, Gary

• Wednesday, June 10 – The Pearl, Fort Wayne

Customers who are unable to attend an event are encouraged to visit

NIPSCO.com/ConnectingYou or call 1-800-464-7726 to access the same information and

support.