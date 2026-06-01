NIPSCO Helps Customers Prepare for Higher Summer Electricity UseResources, tools, tips and events support customers ahead of the cooling season
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – As summer temperatures rise across northern Indiana and
customers rely more on electricity to cool their homes, Northern Indiana Public Service
Company LLC (NIPSCO), is taking proactive steps to help customers understand how
higher summer energy use can affect their electric bills and what they can do to manage
usage and costs during the cooling season.
“We want customers to feel informed and supported as we move into the summer
months,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “By sharing
information early, offering tools to track usage and meeting customers in their
communities, we’re helping customers understand how seasonal energy use changes
throughout the year. It is important that our customers understand how summer electricity
use can affect their bills and what options are available to manage it.”
Electricity use is often lowest during the milder spring and fall seasons, which are known
as the “shoulder months,” when heating and cooling systems are used less. Energy use
begins to increase as temperatures rise in the late spring/early summer, with July and
August being typically the highest energy use months of the year. As customers move into
the summer cooling season, air conditioners, pool equipment and other appliances may
run longer and more frequently, increasing overall energy use. And while weather patterns
can’t be predicted with certainty, customers can take proactive steps now to prepare for
periods of elevated heat that may drive increased energy use and potential bill impacts.
Energy Saving Tips for the Cooling Season
NIPSCO encourages customers to take simple steps to manage electricity use during hot
weather, including:
• Setting thermostats a few degrees higher at night and when away from home while
also consider utilizing a Wi-Fi thermostat to save energy.
• Keeping heat-producing items like lamps and TVs away from thermostats helps
prevent false temperature readings, which can cause your A/C system to run longer
than necessary and use more energy.
• Sealing cracks or openings with weather stripping or caulk helps keep cool air inside
and block warm air from entering your home, improving comfort and reducing the
amount of energy your cooling system needs to use.
• Plugging electronics into a power strip. That way, you can turn them all off at the
outlet, so you aren’t draining energy.
• Scanning your home and unplug dormant electronics an Even when not
in use, many devices still draw power.
• Using ceiling fans to circulate air and turning them off when rooms are unoccupied.
Running ceiling fans counterclockwise creates a cooling breeze.
• Closing blinds or curtains to reduce heat from sunlight entering your home.
• Monitor pool pumps, heaters and other equipment, which may run longer than
needed and increase electricity use.
NIPSCO also encourages customers to be mindful of energy use during the summer
through simple maintenance practices such as changing air filters, having air conditioning
units tuned up by a qualified professional, clearing dust from cold air return vents and
ensuring appliances are operating efficiently. For more energy saving tips, visit
NIPSCO.com/homeenergytips.
Tools to Track and Manage Energy Use
Customers can monitor their electricity usage through the NIPSCO app or online account
tools, allowing them to see how daily habits and hot weather impact energy use. Tracking
usage can help customers identify trends, spot spikes during extreme heat and make small
adjustments that may help reduce costs.
Assistance Programs and Billing Options
NIPSCO offers a variety of programs to help customers manage energy costs, including
payment plans, income-eligible assistance programs and Levelized Billing, which can help
make monthly bills more predictable during seasonal spikes.
Community Customer Care Centers Offer In-Person Support
NIPSCO is also hosting Community Customer Care Center events across northern Indiana.
These in-person sessions give customers the opportunity to speak directly with NIPSCO
team members and community partners, ask questions about their bills, learn about
assistance programs and billing options, and explore energy efficiency tips.
Upcoming Community Customer Care Center events (4–7 p.m. local time):
• Tuesday, June 2 – Century Center, South Bend
• Tuesday, June 9 – Gary Public Library & Cultural Center, Gary
• Wednesday, June 10 – The Pearl, Fort Wayne
Customers who are unable to attend an event are encouraged to visit
NIPSCO.com/ConnectingYou or call 1-800-464-7726 to access the same information and
support.