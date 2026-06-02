MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City invites residents to attend a Community Trash Roundtable on Tuesday, June 9, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.

The roundtable will provide an opportunity for residents to voice concerns, ask questions, and participate in a community discussion regarding trash collection services and related issues affecting neighborhoods throughout Michigan City.

City officials and representatives from the Michigan City Refuse Department will be present to listen to feedback, address concerns, and discuss upcoming solutions aimed at improving service and communication.

“This conversation is an opportunity for residents to be heard, learn, and to help shape the future of waste collection services in our community,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We encourage anyone with questions, concerns, or ideas to join us so everyone can be part of the conversation.”

The City values community input and encourages constructive dialogue as it works to improve service for all residents.

The meeting is open to the public and no registration is required.

Community Trash Roundtable

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers, Michigan City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.

For additional information, contact the Mayor’s Office at (219) 873-1400.