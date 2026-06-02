Press release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso invites the community to an informative Neighborhood Workshop entitled “Reimagining the Neighborhood Directory,” focused on updating the City of Valparaiso’s content hub for neighborhood organizations to access resources and get involved. The workshop will be on Tuesday, June 16 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Forest Park Welter Room, 1155 W. Sheffield Dr. The workshop is designed for both established neighborhood leaders and residents interested in getting more involved in supporting their neighborhoods.

“In this special workshop, we’re really looking to pass the microphone to residents, inviting them to share their ideas for what they need, what has worked and how the City of Valparaiso can help,” said Maggie Clifton, Community Engagement Director. “Our Neighborhood Workshop series is designed to bring neighborhood leaders together and provide tools that help residents turn their neighborhood goals into a reality.” Upcoming workshop topics include “Mastering Meetings (featuring the Shafer Leadership Academy) coming in August, and “Turning Ideas Into Action: Planning Neighborhood Projects” coming in October. View agendas, summaries and schedules at www.tinyurl.com/ValpoWorkshops.

To participate in a neighborhood workshop, please RSVP by contacting Maggie Clifton at City Hall, (219) 462-1161 or MClifton@Valpo.us. RSVPs help ensure materials and space for all participants.