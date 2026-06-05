La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jon Samuelson was transported to Chicago on Thursday to begin his long road of rehab, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Police Department.

Portage PD and Portage FD were there to honor and continue to show support for him and his family as the procession traveled through the city.

Portage Police also said the following:

“We would like to thank PFD for participating with us and preparing the beautiful display of our American flag! We continue keep Deputy Samuelson in our thoughts as he takes this next step into recovery..”

South Bend Police said the following on their Facebook with a video:

“It was our sincere honor to assist escorting La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Samuelson from Memorial Hospital today as he continues his recovery at another location outside of our city. We continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Photos credit: Portage Police Department Facebook page