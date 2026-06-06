Earlier this week, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced that he will hold a Healthcare Affordability Listening Session on Thursday – June 18, 2026.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I invite all residents to join this Healthcare Affordability Listening Session on Thursday – June 18, 2026. I look forward to hearing directly from constituents about their current healthcare experiences and concerns. This input is invaluable for my efforts to advocate for policies in our nation’s capital that reflect the needs and priorities of our region.”

Thursday – June 18, 2026

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Dean and Barbara White Community Center – Events Center, 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410

Please note that all times listed are Central Time.