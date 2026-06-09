Michigan City, IN – On Monday, June 1, Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) proudly honored five exceptional individuals as the 2026 Wall of Fame inductees and recognized 13 dedicated employees who are retiring this year. These honorees were celebrated during a special dinner event at Purdue Northwest, sponsored by MCAS and the Michigan City Education Association (MCEA).

The Michigan City Area Schools Wall of Fame honors employees who have made outstanding contributions to the students of Michigan City Area Schools. First presented in 1976, the award recognizes excellence across every area of the school corporation – from administrators to transportation staff, food service workers, custodians, teachers, instructional assistants, and more. For more information about eligibility, the nomination process, and how inductees are selected, visit our website at educateMC.net/WOF.

The Wall of Fame, located in Heritage Hall at Michigan City High School, features 215 inductees following this year’s ceremony. This year’s inductees are:

Connie Bachmann

49 Years

1970 – 2020

Positions: Art Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Coach, and Building Principal

Locations: Eastport, Harrison, Garfield, Springfield, Jefferson, Knapp, Mullen, and Lake Hills Elementary Schools

Ken Bye

20 Years

1978 – 2022

Positions: Teacher, Football & Track Assistant and Head Coach, Assistant Athletic Director, Wolf Pack Administrator, College & Career Support, AND Summer School Administrator

Locations: Elston and Michigan City High Schools

Tracy L. Lipscomb

24 Years

1994 – 2018

Positions: Instructional Assistant, Early Childhood Team Leader, and Classroom Teacher

Locations: Long Beach, Edgewood, and Pine Elementary Schools; Alternative High School (Even Start); Niemann Eastport Early Learning Center

Linda Swedenberg

37 Years

1979 – 2016

Positions: Elementary Teacher, Middle School Math Teacher, and Curriculum Coach

Locations: Mullen and Long Beach Elementary Schools; Krueger Middle School

Peggy Wright Thomas

39 Years

1979 – 2019

Positions: Teacher of Mildly Mentally Handicapped, Learning Disabled, General Education, and Multi-age, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and Principal

Locations: Niemann, Joy, Pine, Lake Hills, and Edgewood Elementary Schools

We were honored to recognize Constance Bachman as a Wall of Fame inductee. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy lives on. We thank her family for attending and accepting this honor on her behalf.

Michigan City Area Schools Retirees of 2026

This year, MCAS also recognizes 13 retiring employees, many of whom have served the district for over 25 years. Each retiree has demonstrated a deep commitment to education and student success throughout their career.

Victoria Barr Abdullah (24 years) is retiring after years of dedicated service to Michigan City Area Schools. In 2001, she began at Niemann Elementary as a Teacher Assistant, later moving to Marsh Elementary as an Instructional Assistant. She was an original MCESP member and building leader for over 15 years. Outside of her classroom, Victoria administered K-6 benchmark assessments, language arts and math interventions, and worked in multiple buildings for summer school. She also tutored students in grades K-10 at the Boys & Girls Club for 10+ years. In her retirement, she plans to travel to new places and explore different cultures. She looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She will continue to frequent the gym, volunteer at Marsh and Masjid Al-Amin, and participate in community activities. Lastly, she plans to continue going out to eat with her former co-workers.

Sue Bishop (31 years) served the Transportation Department from 1995 to 2026. We wish her continued happiness in retirement.

Connie Burnham (34 years) has completed her final year with MCAS, marking an impressive 3+ decades of service. Beginning in 1991, Connie was a Behavior Support Plan (Emotional and Health) Paraprofessional at Krueger Middle School. She worked with special education teacher Lenore Hoard for 18 years, moving on to the Learning Lab for the remainder of her service. She also led Tuesday night school for 10 years. As a retiree, Connie’s plans include relaxing, staying healthy, spending time with family and friends, and turning off the alarm clock.

Cheryl Cavalier (37 years) has been with MCAS since 1988 in numerous positions. Throughout her career, she has served as A.K. Smith’s Night School Secretary and Vocational Secretary, as well as both Office Manager and Finance Manager for Food Services. Now retired, Cheryl looks forward to spending time reading, crafting, playing computer games, and doing other hobbies she hasn’t had time for. She hopes to spend more time with family, travel with her husband, and retrain her body to sleep past 5:30 a.m.

Kelly Foley (20 years) served Michigan City Area Schools in a variety of roles throughout her career, supporting students, staff, and families across the district. During her time with MCAS, she contributed to several departments and programs, including student support and technology initiatives. Kelly looks forward to spending time with her family in retirement.

MaryAnne Garon (13 years) is hanging up the keys after her years of service as a bus driver. She is excited to relax following retirement.

Michelle Haas Milligan (25 years) has been an educator at Michigan City Area Schools since 2001. She taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grade at Mullen Elementary, Lake Hills Elementary, and Barker Middle School. During her time as a teacher, she coached Freshman Volleyball and Michigan City Club Volleyball. She was also part of the district’s math committee. As she begins retirement, it is her goal to live life to the fullest.

David Hack (34 years) has been a valued member of the MCAS Transportation Department. He became the Transportation Operations Manager in 2012 after working as a bus driver since 1992. David has been an asset to MCHS sports, managing the scoreboard, announcements, and music for boys volleyball, girls wrestling, and girls basketball. Though he is retiring from his current position, David will return as a school bus driver the following year.

John R. Hoster (36 years) retires this summer after serving as a Food Service Truck Driver since 1990. Thank you, John, for your many years of dedication to keeping our students fed!

Gwen Hudson (18 years) has made a lasting impact with Michigan City Area Schools. Her career began at Elston High School as a Media Specialist, then Reading Teacher, before she moved to Krueger in the same position. Ultimately, she served the district as the librarian for all MCAS schools. On top of this role, she also organized Family Nights, sponsored the National Junior Honor Society, assisted with middle school track meets, and served as Book Fair Chairperson. As Gwen transitions into retirement, she plans to spend time with family and friends, camp and travel, volunteer at her church, and overall enjoy life!

LaVerne Kniola (17 years) has been the welcoming face of the MCAS Administration Building since 2009, greeting visitors and assisting them as the building’s receptionist. As she retires, she looks forward to getting together with friends during the work week.

Margaret Ramsey-Hannah (31 years) educated the students of Pine, Joy, and Knapp Elementary Schools from 1994-2026. Though she is not sure of her plans just yet, we wish her a restful and fulfilling retirement!

Karen Timm (20 years) has served MCAS for the last two decades. She was the Hours for Ours Coordinator from 2003-2009 before moving on to Pine Elementary to serve as Administrative Assistant. During her time in the district, she also served at Michigan City High School and Niemann & Lake Hills Elementary Schools. As she steps into retirement, Karen looks forward to enjoying her pool, traveling, gardening, reading, volunteering, and enjoying time with family and friends.