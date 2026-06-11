From the Ogden Dunes Police Department:

Widespread Storm Damage in Town

The Town of Ogden Dunes experienced widespread damage due to the severe windstorm that passed through our area earlier this evening.

Ogden Dunes Street, Fire-Rescue, and Police Department personnel are out checking the Town. If you have an EMERGENCY requiring an immediate response call 9-1-1.

Remember to avoid downed lines as they may be energized and pose an electrocution hazard. Report downed power lines and power outages directly to NIPSCO at 800-4-NIPSCO [800-464-7726]. Remember to report your cable TV or Internet outages to Frontier or Comcast Xfinity.

If your home or vehicles were damaged, make your report to your homeowners or automobile insurance.

This recovery will take multiple days; please be patient and check on your neighbors especially older members of the community.

The Firehouse is on emergency stand-by power.

Instructions:

Town crews crews are working on opening roads and streets.