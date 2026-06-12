INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., June 12, 2026 — Severe storms swept through the region Thursday evening, impacting many communities. In response, the American Red Cross has opened shelters at the locations listed below to provide safe refuge and support for those affected.

FOWLER, Indiana Benton County Annex Building – 410 S. Adeway Rd.

HIGHLAND, Indiana Lincoln Community Center – 2450 Lincoln St.

WABASH, Indiana Wabash YMCA – 500 S. Cass St.

At the shelters, individuals will find snacks, water, a place to charge their electronic devices, support from our volunteers and information about available resources. Affected residents don’t need to stay overnight to receive assistance.

Anyone impacted by the recent storms and in need of assistance can call 1‑800‑RED CROSS (800‑733‑2767) for support.