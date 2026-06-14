LA PORTE, Ind. – Children and their families are invited to join in the fun at the free Safe Kids Day on Friday, July 10 at the LaPorte County Family Resource Center.

The interactive event will include a variety of activities along with educational booths with information about keeping kids safe, healthy and happy. The event will feature a free meal for the whole family as well as music with a live DJ, safety demonstrations, fun door prizes, the chance to meet local heroes and a few surprises.

Safe Kids Day is a project of Safe Kids Northwest Indiana, the LaPorte County Family Resource Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Trauma Services and Geminus Regional Care Group.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central on Friday, July 10 at the LaPorte County Family Resource Center, 1232 W. State Road 2 in La Porte.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration is available online or by calling (219) 488-1380.