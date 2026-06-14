Another EPIC SHOW last night with Santana and The Doobie Bothers on the Opening Night of their Summer Oneness Tour at Tinley Park. The weather was gorgeous through both sets. The Doobie Brothers ripped through an insane set 16 song set that included: Rockin Down the Highway, Take Me In your Arms, Minute by Minute, Black Water, Jesus is Just Alright with Me, China Grove, What a Fool Believes, Takin it to the Streets , to name a few. At 78, Carlos Santana and crew with his wife on drums and as always an unreal percussion section kicked into their 20 song set their set with Soul Sacrifice, Jingo-go-la-ba, Evil Ways, Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen, Oye como va, Maria Maria, She’s Not There, Hope You’re Feeling Better, Europa, Everybody’s Everything, Smooth to name a few. One of the coolest highlights was them covering Marvin Gaye’s Inner Street Blues mixed with Come Together from the Beatles. If you have a chance to see this tour go for it. #wims #whfb #localradio #onenesstour #doobiebrothers #santana