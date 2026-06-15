Charles E. “Charlie” Cate (78) of Michigan City, Indiana passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2026 at home.

Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana with Rev. Keith McClellan officiating. Visitation hours will be Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Military honors will be conducted by the John Franklin Miller American Legion Post #37 following funeral mass at Notre Dame Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlie’s memory to the Notre Dame School Foundation, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana 46360.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.