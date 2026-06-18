Porter County Emergency Management released the following statement regarding the surveying of June 11 storm damage today:

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency has requested the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s (IDHS) assistance in conducting damage assessments of properties throughout Porter County, resulting from the storm on June 11, 2026.

IDHS & Porter County EMA teams will be in Porter County on Thursday, June 18th to survey damage. Personnel will be wearing IDHS and Porter County EMA clothing and also carry government credentials to identify themselves. Collecting assessment data using this process will help IDHS and Porter County determine if thresholds which trigger government assistance have been met. This is the next step to developing a course of action in the disaster recovery process.

in211.communityos.org Residents of Porter County are still encouraged to contact Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966 or by going toto report severe storm damage.

Data collected from the 211 Process will be utilized by the Damage Assessment Teams being deployed.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.