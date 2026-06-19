CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health Trauma Services Department Injury Prevention Coordinator Marissa Adcock was recently recognized for her role in helping keep kids safe.

Marissa Adcock, injury prevention coordinator for Franciscan Health’s Trauma Services Department, received the Child Safety Advocacy Award from the Safe Kids Indiana Automotive Safety Program at their annual event in Indianapolis. Adcock serves as co-leader for Safe Kids Northwest Indiana.

This annual award recognizes individuals who demonstrate extraordinary efforts in preventing injury and death among Indiana children.

Adcock manages child safety seat inspection events and training across Northern Indiana, aimed at helping parents ensure their car seats are properly installed and that their children are safe at all times while traveling. She expanded Franciscan’s child seat safety station from Crown Point to locations in Starke/Pulaski, LaPorte, Porter and Elkhart counties and supports child seat passenger training events in Michigan City and Hammond and with community partners.

“I am so honored to receive such an award as this,” Adcock said. “I have been blessed to work alongside amazing partners who share my passion for keeping kids safe. While I am grateful for this recognition, the greatest reward is knowing that the work my team and I do is making a real difference for children and families in our community.”