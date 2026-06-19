Anniversary Open House

10:00 AM–12:00 PM | Barker House*

Join us at our headquarters for our Anniversary Open House. Stop in to tour the historic house that Save the Dunes calls home. Enjoy light breakfast refreshments and coffee, connect with Save the Dunes staff and Board, and help us celebrate 74 years of protecting and advocating for the Indiana Dunes.

*Please note: Our headquarters is at the historic Barker House, located at 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, IN 46360—not the Barker Mansion.

Michigan City Garden Trail

9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Friendship Botanical Gardens

To kick off the morning, we’re also offering a guided garden tour highlighting public native gardens across Michigan City. The tour is designed especially for community members who may not have access to traditional garden space, though all are welcome.

We’ll begin at 9:00 AM at Friendship Botanical Gardens, travel together to a small number of additional local sites, and conclude at the Barker House just in time to continue the celebration at the Anniversary Open House. Space is limited, and registration is required at the link below. Event ends at 12:00 PM back at FBG.